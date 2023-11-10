Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,036 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Liberty Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,661.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,074 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Global stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYK. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on LBTYK

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.