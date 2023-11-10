Lincoln National Corp Acquires Shares of 1,452 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 40.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $2,563,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

GTLS opened at $116.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. HSBC began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GTLS

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.