Lincoln National Corp Invests $224,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 1.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 5.1% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of XMAR opened at $32.05 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.