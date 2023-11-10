Lincoln National Corp Invests $243,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.5 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $149.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.43. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $192.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.54.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

