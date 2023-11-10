Liquidia Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Liquidia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.94). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Liquidia alerts:

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday.

Liquidia Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $6.13 on Friday. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 56.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 47,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.