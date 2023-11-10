Lisa Utzschneider Sells 8,428 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IASGet Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $116,390.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,079.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IAS opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 96.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAS. Barclays cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Integral Ad Science from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

