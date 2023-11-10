Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after acquiring an additional 725,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,275,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,560,000 after buying an additional 849,592 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after buying an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,185,000 after buying an additional 162,161 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 4.7 %

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $952.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

