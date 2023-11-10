Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 544,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTRN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Materion Stock Performance

Materion stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $74.90 and a 12-month high of $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.62.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Materion’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $34,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

