Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in EchoStar by 95.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $846.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

