Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,840 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Summit Financial Group worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMMF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMMF shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jill S. Upson acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,755.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jill S. Upson bought 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,755.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,367 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,043.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 424,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,207,003.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,341 shares of company stock worth $129,939. Corporate insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

(Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.