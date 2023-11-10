Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 44.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Herbalife by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,108,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Herbalife by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Herbalife in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

In other Herbalife news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $98,993.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLF stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Herbalife Ltd. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. Herbalife’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

