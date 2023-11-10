Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 255,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 95,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $169.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.91 and a 200 day moving average of $143.86. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $101.50 and a 52 week high of $169.85.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a report on Sunday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

