Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $231,000 Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41,818 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,766,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in National Instruments by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NATI opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

