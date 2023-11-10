Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Magic Software Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $137.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MGIC opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $417.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 31,607.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 52,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 52,152 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 284,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,616,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 31.2% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.58%.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

