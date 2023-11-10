Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.93

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 352119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 97,363.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,619,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,293,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400,541 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,305,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,233,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,899,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 126,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 39.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,930,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,240,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,052 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

