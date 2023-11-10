Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Marchex stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Marchex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marchex by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marchex by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Stories

