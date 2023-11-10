Mark W. Sopp Acquires 5,000 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
KBR Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of KBR stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
KBR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.06%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
