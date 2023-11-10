Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,531.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 201 shares of company stock valued at $268,124 and have sold 1,151 shares valued at $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,344.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,467.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,417.62. Markel Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

