Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up to $5.35

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.73. Marqeta shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 2,111,540 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MQ. Susquehanna began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

Marqeta Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,889. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,389,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marqeta by 785.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Articles

