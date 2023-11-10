Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $194.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.19. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $145.37 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,133 shares of company stock worth $12,534,722. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 27.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 249.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

