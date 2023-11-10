Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens cut shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has $93.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $130.00.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.57.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 5.60%. Masonite International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

