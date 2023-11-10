Maxim Group Downgrades Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Hold

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences Trading Down 21.2 %

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $151.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.87. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after buying an additional 153,332 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.