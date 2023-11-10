MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stake Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP David Philip Henry acquired 2,500 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,728.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,200. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.11. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.94.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.42%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

