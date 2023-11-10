Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.92. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.