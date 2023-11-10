Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,925 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $10.75 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

