Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,334 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,334 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $60.37 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $71.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.