Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,334 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,334 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Trading Down 3.8 %
NYSE SHOP opened at $60.37 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $71.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
