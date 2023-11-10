Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 697 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $353,296,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 50.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,806.20.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

