Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Fortive by 95,666.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after buying an additional 88,571,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,329,000 after buying an additional 282,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after buying an additional 1,248,629 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Fortive by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,594,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,223,000 after buying an additional 389,746 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

FTV opened at $65.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.02%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

