Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,053 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $465,634,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Arista Networks by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,748,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,391 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $60,310.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $60,310.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $529,859.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $27,066.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,264 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $211.64 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $216.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.72.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
