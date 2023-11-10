Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 847 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $461.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $465.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $442.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.09.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

