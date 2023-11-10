Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,071 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MYE stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $614.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Myers Industries from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

