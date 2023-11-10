Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VXF stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.59. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.