Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $155.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.55. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.29.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

