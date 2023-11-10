Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $308,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $643,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0382 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

