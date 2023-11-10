Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 35.9% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Equifax by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX opened at $184.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.49 and a 200 day moving average of $202.47. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $240.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.