Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Shares of FC stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.37 million, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

