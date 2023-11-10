Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $234,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.7 %

KHC opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

