Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $246,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,367 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $475.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.53. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $336.15 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.6658 per share. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.