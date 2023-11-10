Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $246,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,367 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $475.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.53. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $336.15 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
