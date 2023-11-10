Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $251,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,808,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

