Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 56.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 93,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 5.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Invesco by 10.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 542,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Stock Down 2.3 %
Invesco stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.56.
Invesco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.
Insider Transactions at Invesco
In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.
Invesco Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
