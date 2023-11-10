Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $314,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.0 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $257.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.61. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.71 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,650 shares of company stock worth $460,091 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.