Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512,240 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $84,713,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 700.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 386,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 338,402 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,351,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $70.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $80.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

