Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

