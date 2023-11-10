Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 336 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 99,466.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,336,000 after acquiring an additional 127,046,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Yum China by 20.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

