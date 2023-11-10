Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,937 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $102.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $118.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.97.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.35.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

