Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $27.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $770.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $39.41.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

