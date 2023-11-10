Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $106,931,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $64,757,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $61,179,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $50,761,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $45,933,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

