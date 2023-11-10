Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $266,000 Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $52.27.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

