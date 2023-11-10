Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 69,474 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $57.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

