Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.75.

MEG opened at $26.12 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $329,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,283.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

